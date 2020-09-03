  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput probe: NCB to release statement on September 3 amidst emergence of drug angle in the case

The NCB that has been probing into a possible drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case has reportedly come up with some lead. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: NCB to release statement on September 3 amidst emergence of drug angle in the caseSushant Singh Rajput probe: NCB to release statement on September 3 amidst emergence of drug angle in the case
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a supposed drug angle after certain WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and others were recovered. Post that, the NCB stepped in along with the ED and CBI to probe the case. The agency made development in their investigation on Tuesday as they nabbed a few drug peddlers who are allegedly linked to Rhea and her brother Showik. The shocking part here is that one of them has taken the latter’s name while in custody.

Now, as per the latest reports, NCB will release a statement on Thursday, i.e., September 3. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Operations, has confirmed the same. He has also stated that one of the arrested drug peddlers has linkages that are under investigation. Moreover, he also revealed the names of two people, Zaid and Basit who were arrested and will be produced the very day when the official statement is out.

Trouble has mounted for both Rhea Chakraborty and her family after the alleged drug angle came up. Moreover, the CBI has summoned and interrogated her father Indrajit Chakraborty in connection with the same. It is said in reports that the latter used narcotics himself and was aware of his children’s actions. Apart from that, a few WhatsApp chats have been recovered in which Showik allegedly interacts with a drug dealer.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens dig out Rhea’s pic from June 12; Claim she was at late actor’s house

Credits :Republic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement