Sushant Singh Rajput probe: NCB to release statement on September 3 amidst emergence of drug angle in the case

The NCB that has been probing into a possible drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case has reportedly come up with some lead. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a supposed drug angle after certain WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and others were recovered. Post that, the NCB stepped in along with the ED and CBI to probe the case. The agency made development in their investigation on Tuesday as they nabbed a few drug peddlers who are allegedly linked to Rhea and her brother Showik. The shocking part here is that one of them has taken the latter’s name while in custody.

Now, as per the latest reports, NCB will release a statement on Thursday, i.e., September 3. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Operations, has confirmed the same. He has also stated that one of the arrested drug peddlers has linkages that are under investigation. Moreover, he also revealed the names of two people, Zaid and Basit who were arrested and will be produced the very day when the official statement is out.

Trouble has mounted for both Rhea Chakraborty and her family after the alleged drug angle came up. Moreover, the CBI has summoned and interrogated her father Indrajit Chakraborty in connection with the same. It is said in reports that the latter used narcotics himself and was aware of his children’s actions. Apart from that, a few WhatsApp chats have been recovered in which Showik allegedly interacts with a drug dealer.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens dig out Rhea’s pic from June 12; Claim she was at late actor’s house

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×