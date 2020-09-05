Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty's credit card used to make payments for drugs on dark net

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the NCB a few hours back. However, another angle has come up in this regard.

In what happens to be one of the most shocking developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug angle. Reportedly, a formal arrest is yet to be made and the two of them will be produced before the court on Saturday. Meanwhile, numerous shocking revelations have now come up in connection with the case, most of them related to Rhea Chakraborty.

As per media reports, both Showik and Miranda have admitted to have allegedly procured drugs on instructions of the actress. Reports also suggest that the payments for drugs were made through Rhea’s cards on the dark net to Samuel Miranda and other members of the alleged ‘syndicate.’ However, as per a statement by an official from the NCB, no decision has been taken yet to summon the actress in this regard. Apart from that, the agency has reportedly summoned Dipesh Sawant.

Earlier, the NCB arrested a few drug peddlers with alleged connections to the brother-sister duo. One of them had also admitted to knowing Showik. The latter reportedly met him at a football club in Bandra for the purpose of drug dealing. The supposed drug conspiracy angle emerged a few weeks back when ED handed over Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with CBI and NCB. She reportedly talked about drugs with a few other individuals.

Credits :Times of India

