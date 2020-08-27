Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Siddharth, Dipesh, Samuel confess to removal of data from devices at actor's home

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has witnessed some new developments after the CBI took it over sometime back. Now, as per the latest reports, Siddharth Pithani and two others have made some shocking confessions.

The CBI has been constantly probing into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Reports suggest that they have found multiple loopholes while doing the same. Now, as per a report by Republic World, CBI sources have claimed that three of the individuals who were interrogated have confessed to the deletion of data from electronic devices at the late actor’s home. To be precise, we are talking about Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant here who were quizzed on the fifth day of the investigation.

As per the same report, the three of them have confessed that a mystery group has deleted colossal amounts of data from laptops, computers, and other devices at Sushant’s residence. These activities reportedly happened around the time of Disha Salian’s death and Rhea Chakraborty leaving the place. According to them, eight hard disks have been cleaned by the very group that has been mentioned above. As has been reported earlier, Dipesh has agreed to turn approver in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, a drug conspiracy angle has also come up recently after the analysis of Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats. The actress allegedly interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav too. Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau has stepped in and also filed an NDPS case under which the actress and two other individuals have been booked. However, Rhea’s lawyer had earlier stated that she never took drugs and that she is ready for a blood test. As per reports, the actress is likely to undergo a blood test as well as a Narco test.

