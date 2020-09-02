Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Vikas Singh throws light on Rhea Chakraborty's role, actor's anxiety & more

During the press conference, lawyer Vikas Singh spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's anxiety issue, Rhea Chakraborty's role and other matters relating to the late star's case.

1. During the press conference, lawyer Vikas Singh revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had suffered from anxiety in the year 2013, but called it a stray incident. The lawyer further mentions that people do take medications when they need to but not all have mental illness.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh further adds that the late actor was doing fine from 2013-2019. He further goes on to state that when actress Rhea Chakraborty came into Sushant's life, the actor's health issues started cropping up. Vikas Singh also reveals that the late actor's medications and prescriptions were never shown to Sushant's family. The lawyer also adds that the prescriptions which were shown to the family did not mention the names of the disease.

3. During the press conference, the lawyer mentions that filmmakers who are trying to make a film on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will need the 'express consent' of the late star's father and family. Vikas Singh says that any serial or film which is made on the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, the script for the same will have to be shown to the late star's family.

4. The lawyer further states that the media outlets which are making false allegations about the late actor and his family will face legal actions. Vikas Singh says that many media outlets are making false and malicious statements about the actor and his family. He urged the media outlets to stop the smear campaigns against late actor’s sisters.

5. Lawyer Vikas Singh also mentioned how the late actor's sister Priyanka had given Sushant Singh Rajput prescription for anxiety when the actor had called her. The lawyer further states that the medication was taken by Priyanka as well for her anxiety problems. The lawyer reveals that an oral consultation was taken due to the COVID 19 crisis, post the prescription was given to the late actor.

6. During the press conference, Vikas Singh stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had no insurance policy in his name. The lawyer further warns that the media outlets reporting false news about the late actor will face legal action.

