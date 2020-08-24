  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Questions arise on autopsy as forensic expert alleges a delay in handing over the corpse

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier than ever. Recent reports also suggest that his autopsy has been allegedly sabotaged.
37422 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Questions arise on autopsy as forensic expert alleges a delay in handing over the corpseSushant Singh Rajput: Questions arise on autopsy as forensic expert alleges a delay in handing over the corpse

CBI has been able to unravel various details related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in the past few days. The investigating agency has also interrogated a few individuals in connection with the matter. There have been allegations about the late actor’s autopsy being botched-up. The strange part here is that numerous forensic experts have raised questions about the same. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS forensic chief, had earlier claimed that there was no time stamp on the autopsy report of Sushant.

Now, yet another forensic expert from Maharashtra has pointed out a few more discrepancies. According to him, toxic traces on a body last for six hours. However, they could not find anything on the late actor’s body as it was handed over after several hours. As per a report by Times Now, Sushant’s autopsy was conducted nearly 10 hours after the recovery of his mortal remains. Well, its best left to the CBI to interrogate the alleged discrepancies in the same.

Meanwhile, the investigating agency has grilled the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his housekeeping staff, psychiatrist, flat owner, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in connection with the case. Meanwhile, netizens have urged CBI to grill the doctors from Cooper Hospital who had conducted the late actor’s post mortem. Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June left everyone in deep shock. Media reports suggested earlier that the actor died by suicide, but things started appearing murkier after the late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna a few weeks back.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput did Dil Bechara for half his remuneration; here's why

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
Anonymous 18 minutes ago

disgusting..now we are going to talk about Sushant as a 'corpse', his forensic samples, stomach washing...media has fallen to a new low. Ruining the legacy..just interrogate Rhea and Sandip Singh and truth will come out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement