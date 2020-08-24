Sushant Singh Rajput: Questions arise on autopsy as forensic expert alleges a delay in handing over the corpse

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier than ever. Recent reports also suggest that his autopsy has been allegedly sabotaged.

CBI has been able to unravel various details related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in the past few days. The investigating agency has also interrogated a few individuals in connection with the matter. There have been allegations about the late actor’s autopsy being botched-up. The strange part here is that numerous forensic experts have raised questions about the same. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS forensic chief, had earlier claimed that there was no time stamp on the autopsy report of Sushant.

Now, yet another forensic expert from Maharashtra has pointed out a few more discrepancies. According to him, toxic traces on a body last for six hours. However, they could not find anything on the late actor’s body as it was handed over after several hours. As per a report by Times Now, Sushant’s autopsy was conducted nearly 10 hours after the recovery of his mortal remains. Well, its best left to the CBI to interrogate the alleged discrepancies in the same.

Meanwhile, the investigating agency has grilled the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his housekeeping staff, psychiatrist, flat owner, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in connection with the case. Meanwhile, netizens have urged CBI to grill the doctors from Cooper Hospital who had conducted the late actor’s post mortem. Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June left everyone in deep shock. Media reports suggested earlier that the actor died by suicide, but things started appearing murkier after the late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna a few weeks back.

Credits :Times Now

