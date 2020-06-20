Sushant Singh Rajput: Rangoli Chandel SLAMS the late actor’s ‘fancy’ PR for making him leave Ankita Lokhande
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has not just sent shockwaves across the country, but it has also highlighted the dark side of the glamour world. Besides, it has sparked a fresh debate over nepotism which is prevailing in the industry. A lot is being said about the actor’s struggle in Bollywood along with his love life. Recently, Sushant’s close friend Sandip Ssingh penned a heartwarming note for Ankita and spoke about how she always had the actor’s back and could have saved the actor.
And now Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has penned a powerful note about Sushant and Ankita’s relationship and claimed that it was the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s fancy PR who asked him to part ways with the Pavitra Rishta actress. She wrote, “He hired a fancy Bollywood PR, she works for movie mafia she told him you need exciting pair to create a media frenzy like your contemporaries, here people don’t fall in love because they are in love here everything is branding, build your brand this is the time forget your personal weaknesses now, date a super model like Ranveer or Ranbir or someone with connections who comes from film family, it’s not good for your image to live in Malad with a tv actress if you want to be in the big league you must behave like them, walk like them, live where they live otherwise you will always be a struggling tv actor.”
The note further said, “Ankita and Shushant had bought a house together he left, she was devastated but they broke his backbone, he shifted to Bandra, these fake friends surrounded him he started to date super models but he was lost, when I had known this long back because of common friends I thought to myself all this won’t help, and that’s exactly what happened no matter what he did they didn’t accept him they didn’t let him live either, their strategy worked soon fake PR and friends left and he got lonely and depressed, they used this opportunity to hit him even harder with more nasty gossiping and bigger bans and finally he left ...... you are right wish there was a way to block those blinding lights of show business and it’s fake promises .... wish there was a way to block the mirage that movie mafia flash at every outsider who is loaded with talent, grit and ambition.”
Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s post about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande:
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Never liked Ankita i remember watching her on dance show and she was clearly bullying the man . No wonder, he ran towards the first sight of freedom
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
His career and life would be much better if he had stayed
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Arre Rangu Chudail.. Tu phir se shuru ho gayi.. Dafa ho ja.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Maybe there’s no truth to this, maybe there is . If it’s true the each is responsible for their own wrong doings , u leave a partner just because u want to get ahead in career then u May regret later and get ditched by ur future partner as a karma . Either way no mafia wud be responsible for it , u choose to leave partners u choose to chase fame and A listers .
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
She is talking about that bi** rohini, i read an item blind which says she wanted to damage sushant reputation by ganging up with rivals.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Shut up at least kangana is trying something Be quite
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I wish they remained together,they were perfect for each other.they were favourite of so many people who were watching them on TV screen on daily basis on zee tv.infact, during pavitra rishta people were thinking they ( Manav & Archna) were actually married couple in real life.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
After Kangana's rants, I was wondering when she will have her two bits in !!!! As usual, as soon as she opens her mouth she puts her foot in it. By saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was so easily manipulated that a PR agency can get him do decide his personal life, she is implying he was weak and did not have a mind of his own. This is an insult to the intelligent, thinking person that Sushant Singh Rajput was. You did not know him. You were not privy to his thought and personal life. You were not his confidant. Both these sisters should realise that every tragedy is not an opportunity for them to spew venom based on their personal grudges. Show some respect for the departed.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Two sisters are vultures