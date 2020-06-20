Sushant Singh Rajput: Rangoli Chandel SLAMS the late actor’s ‘fancy’ PR for making him leave Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the nation shocked. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to allege that Sushant’s hired PR told him that it’s not good for his image to live in Malad with a TV actress, Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has not just sent shockwaves across the country, but it has also highlighted the dark side of the glamour world. Besides, it has sparked a fresh debate over nepotism which is prevailing in the industry. A lot is being said about the actor’s struggle in Bollywood along with his love life. Recently, Sushant’s close friend Sandip Ssingh penned a heartwarming note for Ankita and spoke about how she always had the actor’s back and could have saved the actor.

And now ’s sister Rangoli Chandel has penned a powerful note about Sushant and Ankita’s relationship and claimed that it was the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s fancy PR who asked him to part ways with the Pavitra Rishta actress. She wrote, “He hired a fancy Bollywood PR, she works for movie mafia she told him you need exciting pair to create a media frenzy like your contemporaries, here people don’t fall in love because they are in love here everything is branding, build your brand this is the time forget your personal weaknesses now, date a super model like Ranveer or Ranbir or someone with connections who comes from film family, it’s not good for your image to live in Malad with a tv actress if you want to be in the big league you must behave like them, walk like them, live where they live otherwise you will always be a struggling tv actor.”

The note further said, “Ankita and Shushant had bought a house together he left, she was devastated but they broke his backbone, he shifted to Bandra, these fake friends surrounded him he started to date super models but he was lost, when I had known this long back because of common friends I thought to myself all this won’t help, and that’s exactly what happened no matter what he did they didn’t accept him they didn’t let him live either, their strategy worked soon fake PR and friends left and he got lonely and depressed, they used this opportunity to hit him even harder with more nasty gossiping and bigger bans and finally he left ...... you are right wish there was a way to block those blinding lights of show business and it’s fake promises .... wish there was a way to block the mirage that movie mafia flash at every outsider who is loaded with talent, grit and ambition.”

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's post about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande:

