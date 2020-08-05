  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput in a reading with Sanjana and Dil Bechara team deserves your attention; Watch BTS video

Mukesh Chhabra, director of Dil Bechara, shared a behind-the-scenes throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukerjee, Saswata Chatterjee and others. The video shows how the team prepped for the film.
38407 reads Mumbai
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. His last and final act on screen was in Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film released last month on Disney Plus Hotstar and managed to impress everyone. However, fans continue to miss the late actor and even his close friend and Dil Bechara team often remember the late actor with sweet memories they made while shooting the film. Speaking of this, director Mukesh Chhabra recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the prep for the film. 

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh dropped a video from the reading workshop where Sushant could be seen dressed in a cool basketball jersey and shorts while Sanjana is seen sitting next to him in casuals. Other Dil Bechara cast including Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and more could be seen rehearsing their lines. We get to see the cool Manny aka Sushant doing the smoking scene from the film when Kizie warns him about cancer. The video left Sushant’s fans feeling emotional. 

Even Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee re-shared the video and expressed that it gave her ‘mixed feelings.’ Mukesh captioned it as, “Reading #workshop #BTS @sushantsinghrajput @sanjanasanghi96 @swastikamukherjee13 @durgesh.kumar.14289210  best days #dilbechara #jamshedpur.”

Here is the Dil Bechara BTS video:

Meanwhile, the film received a great response and fans of the late actor were left emotional on seeing his final act on screen. Dil Bechara managed to break the records in terms of the IMDB rating as well. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a special cameo. The music by AR Rahman also was loved by fans. 

Credits :Instagram

