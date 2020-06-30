Sushant Singh Rajput recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s magic while driving in throwback video is simply heartwarming

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last appearance will be in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi and the film will be released online on July 24, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput, on various occasions, had admitted to being a big fan of and had also said that it was SRK who inspired him to become an actor, and amidst a host of videos that have been going viral on social media post his untimely demise, this video of Sushant singing SRK’s song is priceless. In the said video, Sushant is seen driving a car while enjoying his idol’s Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Deewana Dil Deewana’ and his expressions are something that are a pure reminder of the brilliant actor that he was.

In the said video, Sushant is seen sporting a blue t-shirt and sunglasses while lip-syncing the song and we are sure that this video will bring an instant smile on your face. Talking about Sushant, the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and post his untimely demise, Bollywood stars have been pouring in heartfelt notes for the actor on social media. Amidst all the notes, Shah Rukh Khan, too, took to social media to share a photo with Sushant remembering the late actor as he wrote, “He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!...”

A few days back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family released an official statement announcing that in memory of the late actor, they will be converting his childhood home in Patna into a memorial. On the work front, Sushant’s last appearance will be in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi and the film will be released online on July 24, 2020.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

