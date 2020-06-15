Sushant Singh Rajput refused Stanford scholarship to become an actor; Took inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput left Stanford scholarship offer to pursue his dream of becoming an actor in Bollywood and sought inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last yesterday in his Mumbai apartment. According to Mumbai Police, the actor was found hanging at his home on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old was a stellar actor known for his performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che!, Chhichhore, and others. While many of us know that Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Maanav in Ekta Kapoor's serial Pavitra Rishta and became a household name in no time, most people are not aware of the fact that the actor was a skilled engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.

Sushant Singh Rajput was offered a scholarship from Stanford University in California, which he refused in order to become an actor. In his 2017 interview with HT Brunch, Sushant Singh Rajput had revealed how the big-eyed from Patna who went on to become an engineer, landed in the tinsel town. "Engineering wasn’t my choice. I wanted to be an astronaut, and later, an Air Force pilot. I remember tearing up my Top Gun poster when my parents told me that was not going to happen. Apparently, I was going to be an engineer. Maybe the drama I did that day should’ve given everyone a clue! But truly, I was gutted," said the actor.

"My three elder sisters and a brother were all great in academics, and so the expectation was already set high. Not doing well was not an option. As you can imagine, being an actor was not even on the horizon," Sushant Singh Rajput added. He admitted that he sought inspiration from before he pursued his dream of becoming an actor. "I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be," he added.

"I was fascinated…yet confused. I didn’t know whether to embrace the West or be loyal to our culture. At this point came DDLJ, I was in Class VI, and Raj showed me that it was cool to have a beer, but then he also waited for Simran’s dad’s approval. There was a balance. It was the perfect marriage of an aspiring India and an India trying to hold on to its culture," Sushant explained.

