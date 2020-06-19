Sushant Singh Rajput regretted breaking up with ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, reveals his psychiatrist

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist has made some shocking revelations about the actor. She has also stated that the actor was unhappy with Rhea Chakraborty's behaviour.

The news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June had left the entire nation in deep shock. The talented actor was 34 at the time of his death. He had committed suicide by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence, reveals police reports. An investigation has also been going on concerning the entire matter. Recently, around ten people close to the actor including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were summoned by the police in connection with the actor’s suicide.

Recently, Sushant’s psychiatrist Kesri Chavda has made some shocking revelations regarding the actor. These statements of hers have been recorded by the Mumbai Police too. She says that the MS Dhoni star was suffering from depression for almost a year and could not sleep at night. Not only that but the actor was also having strange thoughts. Chavda further reveals that Sushant regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande post realizing that no one loved him as she did.

The actor had a few failed relationships post which he realized Ankita’s love for him. Moreover, the psychiatrist also states that Sushant was involved with his Raabta co-actress Kriti Sanon, and the daughter of a director. As per media reports, she has also revealed that Sushant was unhappy with Rhea Chakraborty’s behaviour and that they used to have fights. The psychiatrist also revealed that the actor thought he had a bipolar mind. Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress was interrogated by the police for almost nine hours in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Credits :Navbharat Times

