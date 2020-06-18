Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty broke up before his death? Director of their romcom opens up

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty allegedly broke up before the actor took the drastic step on Sunday. While the actress hasn't addressed the rumours in the media, director Rumy Jafry reveals his understanding of the couple's relationship status.

Following the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, reports did the rounds claiming the actor and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had broken up. Although the actress hasn't addressed these claims, director Rumy Jafry reveals his understanding of their relationship status. The filmmaker recently revealed that the rumoured lovebirds were to star in his untitled rom-com. While the director claims Sushant was eager to start the project, he has revealed that he was unaware of Sushant and Rhea's breakup that is making the headlines.

In a conversation with E Times, Rumy said neither Sushant nor Rhea talk about the alleged breakup with him. He said the three got on a call together in the first week of June to discuss the project. "He never told me about it, and Rhea, too, did not say anything of the sort. The last time I discussed this project with him was in the first week of June. They were together on the call. In fact, it was Rhea who got him on the call. Then, on June 12, I had messaged him, and he was very excited about the project," he told the publication.

There are also rumours doing the rounds suggesting Sushant was to tie the knot in November. The filmmaker admitted he wasn't aware of the wedding. “I am not aware about the marriage bit. I got to know about it through the news media," he said. Meanwhile, the police have taken a statement from Sushant's friend and the director of his upcoming film Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chabbra. Read all about it here: EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Chhabra summoned by police to record statement post Sushant Singh Rajput's death

