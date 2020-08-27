Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty on her ‘Sorry Babu’ comment & why she didn’t attend his funeral

In an interview, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput and the reason why she uttered the word ‘Sorry Babu’ on seeing his mortal remains. Read on

A few days back, an eyewitness named Surjeet Singh, who accompanied Rhea Chakraborty to the mortuary at the Cooper hospital revealed that on seeing Sushant’s mortal remains, Rhea kept her hand on his chest and uttered ‘Sorry Babu’. And now, in an interview with India Today, when Rhea Chakraborty was asked about her statement ‘Sorry Babu’, the actress had said that what else is one supposed to say when someone loses his life. “Yes, what else is someone supposed to say after someone has lost their life? I am sorry you have lost your life. I am sorry that your death has been made into a joke. I am sorry that your last memory is not of your good work, intelligence or your charity. That is also misconstrued. Aur kya bolenge? (What else would you say?,” shared Rhea.

Narrating the incident when she learnt of Sushant’s demise, Rhea said that on June 14, around 2 pm, she was with her brother in her room when her friend called her and said that there are rumours that this has happened and when Rhea was asked if she went to Sushant Singh Rajput's place after his death, she nodded in disagreement. Thereafter, Rhea said that she completely broke down when she learnt of his demise, and she goes on to reveal that she didn’t go to the funeral because her industry friends told her that Sushant’s family wouldn’t want to see her at the funeral. Rhea said, “No, I didn't go to his place. I broke down, I was completely shocked and mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha aisa kaise ho sakta hai. (I couldn't understand how can something like this happen). Then, I was told that I was not included in funeral list and that his family doesn't want me there." Adding, “I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn't want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there.”

And when Rhea was asked the reason why she went to the mortuary, she said that one of her friends said that it is important for her to see his body for the last time because if she doesn’t, she will not get closure and it will be hard to accept the fact that he is no more. Also, talking about her visit to the mortuary, Rhea said that she stayed there for 3 to 4 seconds. “I got to see the body for three seconds. I said I am sorry, which I am because he had lost his life and I touched his feet as a mark of respect. Any Indian can understand that why would touch someone's feet at such time,” shared Rhea.

Credits :India Today

