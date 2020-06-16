Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty were to star in a movie together? Rumi Jaffery reveals details

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. Following his untimely death, director Rumi Jaffery reveals the actor had signed a movie with the actor opposite Rhea Chakraborty and the filming was slated to begin in May.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has shattered everyone in the industry. Although he last starred in Chhichhore on the big screen, that released last year, his final movie will be Dil Bechara opposite newbie Sanjana Sanghi. The film is the remake of The Fault in our Stars and marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The film was scheduled to release this May. But now, a new report reveals that the actor had signed a new movie with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Writer-director Rumy Jafry told Mumbai Mirror that he had roped in both the stars and was to start filming for his project in May. The untitled rom-com movie was set to give Sushant a platform to showcase his dancing skills. Given that Sushant was a huge and Govinda fan, the director had plans of making Sushant dance on the day of the muhurat.

"A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat," Rumi informed the daily. The filmmaker has also confessed that he might never make the movie for it was written for Sushant. "I may never make it; it was written keeping Sushant in mind," he said.

The filmmaker said Sushant did not have "too many friends in the industry". But the actor was passionate about his work. Rumi said SSR was reading his script during the lockdown and "was keen on a joint narration." Sushant was looking forward to starting work soon but the lockdown was postponing his plans. "He would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse," Rumi said.

He also revealed that the day the director learned about Sushant's former manager Disha Salian's passing away, he texted Sushant and urged him to "take care." "He replied with four hearts and ‘love you sir’, promising to catch up soon," Rumi revealed.

