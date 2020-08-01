  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty's broker reveals they finalized apartment & were getting married soon

Another shocking fact has been revealed in relation to late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The late actor and Rhea Chakraborty's broker has revealed about their marriage plans.
Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty's broker reveals they finalized apartment & were getting married soon
While the police officials of both Mumbai and Bihar are busy investigating late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, certain shocking revelations have been made by people who had known the late actor. Recently, the broker with whom Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had interacted has given some vital information in one of his interactions with a media portal. The broker has stated that it was Rhea who had chosen the apartment in Bandra where the two of them moved in later on.

Not only that but he has also revealed how Rhea called him while looking for a 3 or 4 BHK apartment and also told him about getting married (to Sushant) soon. The broker further says he was surprised about the fact that the couple was willing to pay a high rent of Rs 4 lakh for a flat where only a few people resided. Moreover, he has revealed that Sushant and Rhea were not on the same page in terms of their references.

While Sushant wanted a posh society to live in, Rhea, on the other hand, preferred a place with lax security. And yes, as has been mentioned above, it was the actress who took the final call in selecting their Bandra apartment. Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has been under the radar ever since Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Patna a few days back. Recently, Rhea has refused to comment on whatever is happening in a video that was shared on social media.

