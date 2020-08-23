Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty's friend opens up about actor's sickness, says actress' dad gave meds

On the condition of anonymity, this common friend has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty completely controlled Sushant Singh Rajput's finances and late actor's career.

With new revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty coming to light every other day, a common friend of the couple has now spoken to Times Now and opened up about the actor's sickness and medication that he was receiving. On the condition of anonymity, this friend revealed that Rhea completely controlled his finances and the late actor's career. She also added that talks of 'supernatural powers' also took place. However, she once ended up having a "tiff" with Rhea when she questioned her about something.

This anonymous friend said that when Sushant had just started falling sick, Rhea would consult her father Indrajit Chakraborty who is apparently a doctor. Rhea would then get the medicines prescribed by her dad or ask this friend to get it and give it to Sushant. However, she further reveals that the actor's condition did not improve.

Opening up about the condition, this common friend said that Sushant had a "viral" and he used to "cough a lot". She added that the medicines were antibiotics and were heavy. "You are on complete rest if you have those medications because it has that impact on your body," the couple's friend said terming the medication "super intense".

When asked if she suspected foul play in the case, she said that she had messaged Rhea when she got to know about the actor's death and told her to "take care" of herself. However, this friend added that it didn't seem anything at that point of time, but now when she looks back "it felt like someone is trying to take over everything".

