Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer addresses molestation episode, abetment to suicide allegations

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has broken his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's case and put out his side of the story in an extensive interview with India Today. When asked about the allegations of abetment to suicide, conspiracy and cheating levelled against Rhea and her family, her lawyer said that they have cropped up much later as an 'afterthought'. Addressing the same, he said, "This is total nonsense. No allegations whatsoever were made till July 27, 2020, by anybody in the family. Their statements were recorded by the police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an IPS officer, OP Singh, in the family. These allegations have come as an afterthought now, and are totally concocted for ulterior purposes."

He further added that the actress denies all these allegations and said that no money has ever been transferred to Rhea's bank account. "Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been handed all the financial documents of Rhea which clearly show that the allegations are false. She has not received a single transfer of money from Sushant’s accounts. Her income tax returns have been examined by the police as well as the ED. Nothing incriminating has been found," Maneshinde said.

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had made shocking revelations about a disturbing episode when Rhea Chakraborty accused the actor's sister Priyanka Singh of allegedly taking advantage of her and molesting her. He had also stated that the incident distanced Sushant and his sister.

Speaking about this alleged incident, Maneshinde said, "On one night, sometime in April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at the party. So Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her."

He went on to say, "Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. The incident strained ties between Sushant’s family and Rhea. Even after his death, when a list of 20 people was made on who would attend the funeral, Rhea’s name was not included. She couldn’t attend the funeral."

A day after Sushant's demise, Rhea visited Cooper Hospital where the late actor was taken to for a postmortem. She or none of her family members attended the funeral.

