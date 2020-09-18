Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's unseen video with mystery man surfaces; Actor seen drawing flowchart
It has been almost three months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But the debates and controversies revolving around his demise continue to haunt his fans and loved ones. The late actor’s case is currently handled by not one but three agencies – CBI, NCB, and ED. A few days back, an unseen video of Sushant smoking cigarettes with Sara Ali Khan surfaced on social media and grabbed everyone’s attention. And now, yet another video of the actor has reportedly emerged.
In the video, there is a mystery man who interacts with Sushant and his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Meanwhile, one can see the late actor drawing a flowchart at a whiteboard while the rest of them look on. But what grabbed our attention here are the names that he includes in the same. The MS Dhoni star uses the words ‘SSR,’ ‘RC,’ (his and Rhea’s initials), and ‘AK.’ He further ends the note with ‘Ankahi Baatein (untold stories).’ Moreover, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music plays in the background.
However, the identity of the person who has recorded the video remains unknown. It is among the many unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput that have surfaced online in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs and giving them to the late actor. The agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drug nexus.
Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of this video.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan's unseen video of smoking at farmhouse surfaces on social media
Anonymous 5 hours ago
keep this one in jail..she's a menace
Anonymous 7 hours ago
he listens to nusrat..i think i potentially lost on a soulmate
Anonymous 8 hours ago
He looks happy with Rhea.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
He is nothing with Rhea....she is definitely happy with him
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Easy to blame the woman.. from the article clearly it is SSR who is leading the show .. he is no more.. otherwise he would have been as guilty as one or else who would be arrested for procuring drugs . So please cut the crap.. he is indeed a gem, a talented soul but not innocent either or stupid for that matter to be swayed away by a woman.. he might be having weekness for women but not stupid to let them drive his life .. he was grown up successful individual who knew exactly what he was doing.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Gone but not forgotten RIP SUSANT
Anonymous 8 hours ago
not alway, she destry him
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Lesson1: A bunch of women especially IN INDIA will bring about A MAN'S DOWNFALL. Lesson2: It isn't true IN INDIA that BEHIND EVERY SUCCESSFUL MAN IS A WOMAN.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
No Only one Lesson, A good proportion of Indians are sadistic and misogynistic. They don’t hesitate before blaming a woman for a adult man’s decisions while enjoying a woman’s downfall and misery. Shame on you.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Yeah correct ...
Anonymous 9 hours ago
jail for rc she destroyed him
Anonymous 9 hours ago
flowchart???? of what? of drug points?
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Illiterate Bollywood
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Sushant's biggest weakness was pretty women..his achille's heel..he fell for this dumb sh*T
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Lol, she's smart so she's in jail after pushing a man to suicide..HAHA, your logic is excellent honey..
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Rhea is smart a ignorant dumb person like you can't tell.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Why this Genius guy got with this dumb cunning Rhea, He had immense potential. I didn't know he was into coding , quantum physics, sent kids to NASA , had vision for future of poor kids , was great performer n thinker. How often do we get actor like such in Bollywood. How God What a big loss for nation and these Cabals killed him.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
We lost a Gem