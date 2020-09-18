Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's unseen video with mystery man surfaces; Actor seen drawing flowchart

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been mired in debates and controversies all along. In the midst of all this, another unseen video of the late actor has resurfaced on social media.

It has been almost three months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But the debates and controversies revolving around his demise continue to haunt his fans and loved ones. The late actor’s case is currently handled by not one but three agencies – CBI, NCB, and ED. A few days back, an unseen video of Sushant smoking cigarettes with Sara Ali Khan surfaced on social media and grabbed everyone’s attention. And now, yet another video of the actor has reportedly emerged.

In the video, there is a mystery man who interacts with Sushant and his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Meanwhile, one can see the late actor drawing a flowchart at a whiteboard while the rest of them look on. But what grabbed our attention here are the names that he includes in the same. The MS Dhoni star uses the words ‘SSR,’ ‘RC,’ (his and Rhea’s initials), and ‘AK.’ He further ends the note with ‘Ankahi Baatein (untold stories).’ Moreover, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music plays in the background.

However, the identity of the person who has recorded the video remains unknown. It is among the many unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput that have surfaced online in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs and giving them to the late actor. The agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drug nexus.

Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of this video.

Credits :India Today

