Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea denied interim protection to case handed over to CBI; Here’s what happened in SC

As the Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai, here are all the major developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

1Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and its subsequent investigation have opened a can of worms and each day is coming with a new revelation. To note, 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and ever since then, there have been speculations about foul play. Although Mumbai Police didn’t recover any suicide note from the late actor’s residence, they have been investigating the case and had interrogated over 50 people so far.

On the other hand, Sushant’s father KK Singh also filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and accused her of abetment of suicide. Soon after his complaint, Bihar Police began the investigation in the case and has been trying to reach out to Rhea. Meanwhile, the Jalebi actress has filed a plea in Supreme Court urging to transfer the investigation to Mumbai. Today, the apex court heard the plea and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a new turn as SC took some major decisions. Here’s a look at what happened in the apex court.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case transferred to CBI, Centre tells SC

Ever since the news of Sushant’s unfortunate demise surfaced, his friends, family and massive fan following have been demanding CBI enquiry in the case. Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also rallied for a CBI probe in the case. And today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Centre has accepted Bihar Government’s request for CBI enquiry in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty is denied interim protection by the Supreme Court

It was reported that Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer had requested for interim protection; however, the apex court has denied the same. As a result, Bihar Police is allowed to question Rhea in the case now as she has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s father.

SC directs all parties to place details on Rhea’s plea in 3 days

As Rhea has been seeking transfer of the FIR against her to Mumbai, SC asks Mumbai Police, Bihar Police and Sushant’s father to file their replies on the plea within three days.

Sushant’s family lawyer claims Mumbai Police is tampering the evidence

During the Supreme Court hearing, Sushant’s death case made the heads turn after the late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh asserted the Mumbai Police has been tampering the evidence. He also claimed that the Mumbai Police has not been cooperating with the Bihar Police in the matter.

SC condemns quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari

While Sushant’s case has sparked a tug of war between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, things got nasty after Patna SP Vinay Tiwari was ‘forcibly’ quarantined after he reached Mumbai for investigation. Today, the apex court had condemned the quarantining of SP Tiwari and stated that this hasn’t sent a good message.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer satisfied with the court proceedings

As SC has directed all the parties to submit their replies, Rhea’s petition will be heard next week. Meanwhile, the actress’ lawyer Satish Maneshinde is quite satisfied with the court outcome. “State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC, Rhea or anyone on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case,” he said.

