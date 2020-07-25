  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Rumy Jafry REVEALS police asked details of his movie with late actor & his mental health

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan released digitally on July 24, 2020
7312 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rumy Jafry REVEALS police asked details of his movie with late actor & his mental healthSushant Singh Rajput: Rumy Jafry REVEALS police asked details of his movie with late actor & his mental health
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just a day ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, the Mumbai Police summoned director Rumy Jafry for probe in connection to Sushant’s untimely demise. Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Chopra and others, too were summoned by the police to record their statement in connection to Sushant’s demise. Now, during an interview, director Rumy Jafry, who was to direct Sushant and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in a rom-com, said that the police questioned him for about 4 hours.

During an interview, Rumy said that he went to the station at 3pm and left at 7pm and the police questioned him about everything, that is to say, Rumy said that he was interrogated about the movie that he was planning with Sushant to his mental health. Moving on, this Gali Gali Chor Hai director said that he had all details and dates in place because he was expecting to be summoned by the Mumbai police since he was making a film with Sushant and Rumy revealed that he was quizzed about the first time he met Sushant, and he was also asked about the place where he narrated the script to Sushant to how the project was being planned, “who was producing it, how many times we met and discussed the project and whether the meetings happened at my home or at Sushant’s place.”

Since it was being reported that Sushant was undergoing depression, the police, revealed Rumy, asked him about the late actor’s mental health and the director revealed that he spoke truthfully since Sushant had told Rumy about being suffering from depression. As we speak, Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara has released digitally and from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ankita Lokhande, to Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other stars, everyone took to social media to shower immense love on the film.

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement