Sushant Singh Rajput: Rumy Jafry REVEALS police asked details of his movie with late actor & his mental health

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan released digitally on July 24, 2020

Just a day ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, the Mumbai Police summoned director Rumy Jafry for probe in connection to Sushant’s untimely demise. Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Chopra and others, too were summoned by the police to record their statement in connection to Sushant’s demise. Now, during an interview, director Rumy Jafry, who was to direct Sushant and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in a rom-com, said that the police questioned him for about 4 hours.

During an interview, Rumy said that he went to the station at 3pm and left at 7pm and the police questioned him about everything, that is to say, Rumy said that he was interrogated about the movie that he was planning with Sushant to his mental health. Moving on, this Gali Gali Chor Hai director said that he had all details and dates in place because he was expecting to be summoned by the Mumbai police since he was making a film with Sushant and Rumy revealed that he was quizzed about the first time he met Sushant, and he was also asked about the place where he narrated the script to Sushant to how the project was being planned, “who was producing it, how many times we met and discussed the project and whether the meetings happened at my home or at Sushant’s place.”

Since it was being reported that Sushant was undergoing depression, the police, revealed Rumy, asked him about the late actor’s mental health and the director revealed that he spoke truthfully since Sushant had told Rumy about being suffering from depression. As we speak, Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara has released digitally and from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ankita Lokhande, to , and other stars, everyone took to social media to shower immense love on the film.

