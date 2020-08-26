Sushant Singh Rajput: RVS Mani links Dubai and cricket to the case; Says there is a 'much deeper conspiracy'

"There are many coloured dots in this case. It is very important. Nobody is talking about this. There is a much deeper political connection and a much deeper conspiracy," Mani told IANS. "These things are getting deflected because Dubai controls the film industry, Dubai controls cricket. Most of them are connected with Cornerstone, most of the cricket stars are managed by Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport and Management. Bunty Sajdeh's sister is married to Sohail Khan, another sister is married to Rohit Sharma," he added. Mani continued: "There are many dots coming out. In the past, Arbaaz Khan was questioned for betting and match-fixing. There are many dots that need to be connected. The conspiracy runs deeper. The Dubai angle means ISI involvement, and among all these things, MS Dhoni announces his retirement and went to Turkey."

"Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan have been ganging up against India over the last two years. So, there are many dots. I want NIA (National Investigation Agency) to get into it," he added. On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, for abetment to suicide among other charges. Mani also pointed a finger at Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who had claimed to be a good friend of late actor Sushant. Sandip Ssingh had claimed to be one of the first persons to reach the late Sushant's residence after hearing the news of his death. However, his presence is now being questioned after advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the late actor's family, claimed that no one from Sushant's family knew about Sandip Ssingh.