Sushant Singh Rajput’s adorable throwback photos with a baby from his New York trip will make you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai at the age of 34 and his demise left everyone in a state of shock. His throwback photos with a little child are going viral as fans pay their tributes to the actor.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 12:05 pm
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last a day back in his apartment in Mumbai and his demise left everyone in a state of shock. Reportedly, Sushant was found dead in his apartment a day back and it sent shock waves across Bollywood. Since then, all his close friends and Industry colleagues have been paying emotional tributes to the Kai Po Che actor. While fans have been extremely overwhelmed by the loss of the actor, many have been revisiting the actor’s old photos.

Among them, Sushant’s throwback photos from his New York Trip have been going viral all over the internet. In the throwback photos, the late actor can be seen enjoying a gala time on the streets of New York. Sushant can be seen holding a little baby on streets and playing with it. While playing, the actor posed for some adorable photos with the little kid and shared his thoughts about the same. Along with it, Sushant had also penned a sweet poem for the baby and now, fans are overwhelmed as they continue to pay tributes to the actor in the comment section.

The Kedarnath actor had captioned it as, “तेरी हर एक मासूम हँसी पे यूं ही मैं अक्सर जी लेता हूँ खुद के लिए कुछ जो बचा रखी थी कभी वो सारी दुआएँ देता हूँ । #selfmusing #OnthestreetsofNewYork.” These old photos of Sushant from the happier times are a sweet reminder of the actor and his love for life. 

Here are the throwback photos of Sushant Singh Rajput with a baby:

Meanwhile, a day back, the news of Sushant’s demise left all his close ones in shock and grief. Many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and more have been pouring in tributes to the actor on social media. His Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi also penned a heartfelt note to her first co-star who passed away in Mumbai at a young age of 34. Sushant was last seen in 2019’s hit film, Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai today.  

Credits :Instagram

