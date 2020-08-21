Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy reports accessed; No evidence of injury, fracture or dislocation

Around two months after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his autopsy reports have surfaced online and reveal the cause of his death.

It’s been just a little over two months since the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed by suicide in his Mumbai residence. Ever since then, he’s been the talk of the nation and has been widely missed by his family, friends, fans, and followers. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence received from the actor’s death case to the CBI. The SC also stated that the FIR filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna was correct.

While the CBI has landed in Mumbai and started their investigation, a copy of the late actor’s autopsy report has been received by Hindustan Times. The report mentions Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. The report also mentions that there were no injuries or fractures around his neck and brain. Apart from that, it mentioned the ligature marks around the neck. These marks were prominent towards the right and missing over the back of his neck.

Apart from that Times Now also got in touch with the mortuary officer at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept. In an interview with the news channel, he said that even the family members weren’t allowed to go inside the morgue. Earlier today reports supposedly suggested that Rhea Chakraborty had been to the hospital and spent around 45 minutes in the morgue.

