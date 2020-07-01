  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s behind the scene videos from the set of an ad film will make you nostalgic; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi
After his stint in television, Sushant Singh Rajput made his big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, and post that, Sushant was seen in a series of films such as Raabta, Kedarnath, Drive and others, and while the actor completed the shoot of Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara a few months back, little did we know that Dil Bechara would be Sushant’s last film as the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. In order to celebrate the actor, the makers of Dil Bechara will release the film digitally on June 24, 2020.

That said, ever since Sushant’s untimely demise, fans of the actor have been sharing old videos of the actor to celebrate him, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant from the sets of a film and in the said video, Sushant is seen closely discussing the scene and this video proves that when Sushant was on sets, his prime focus was his work and nothing else.

Post Sushant’s demise, the Mumbai Police have been investigating the case, and yesterday, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, was questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Earlier, the Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant’s family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and managerial staff, among others.

