Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation is currently going on and after the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor’s father, several allegations have come to light. In a recent interview, late Sushant’s bodyguard has opened up about the allegations and claimed that they are correct.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 05:09 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe is currently going on and after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the Bihar Police also is involved. Sushant’s father reportedly levelled almost 16 allegations against Rhea including abetment to suicide, misappropriation of funds and more. Amid this, Sushant’s bodyguard has now spoken to a new channel and claimed that all allegations against Rhea are correctly made and that they must be probed. 

In a chat with Republic TV, Sushant’s bodyguard opened up about how Sushant was always sleeping while Rhea and her close ones used to party at Sushant’s apartment. Further, he even spoke about how Rhea and her family and friends used to party while Sushant used to be sleeping in the apartment. Sushant’s bodyguard claimed that Rhea also changed the entire staff of his house except him. He went on to share that he first met Rhea at the late star’s farmhouse in 2019. 

Talking about allegations in the FIR against Rhea, He reportedly told the news channel, “As far as medicines go.. most of the time SSR would be asleep.. don't know about overdose.. After his trip to Europe, he came back ill.. he was always in bed.. previously always active.. would prepare for the Ironman triathlon.. swimming, running, gymming..” Further, he spoke to the channel and alleged that before dating Rhea, Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh used to stay at his house with him. However, post Rhea, Sushant’s bodyguard claimed that he only saw the Jalebi actress’s friends and family visit Sushant’s house. 

Further, he even alleged that the claims about Rhea using Sushant for money only are correct and went onto share that Sushant was a very simple person and preferred home-cooked food over going out. Further, he alleged that medicines were given by Rhea to Sushant and even claimed that a couple of times, he had gone to buy medicines from the local stores and that the owners would look at him suspiciously post his purchase of medicines. Sushant’s bodyguard also said that he once dropped Rhea at filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s office too. He went on to say that allegations against Rhea must be investigated completely. 

