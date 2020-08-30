Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law accuses Rhea’s claims of him doing drugs: This is a hogwash

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kriti in a rebuttal to Rhea Chakraborty’s claims penned a lengthy blog sharing his family’s side of the story.

With every passing day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been coming up with new surprising twists. Now that the CBI has taken over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, they are leaving no stone unturned. Currently, they are grilling Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend who is claimed to be the main accuse in this case. While the actress has been summoned for another day of investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kriti took to his personal blog and penned out a lengthy post in a sharp rebuttal against the actress.

In a rebuttal, to Rhea’s claims, Vishal narrated his family’s side of the story where the actress claimed that the late actor’s sisters left him at Waterstone despite his bad health. He also added that the actor booked tickets to Chandigarh with his sisters and wanted to go back to them, but had to get it canceled due to Rhea’s blackmailing tactics. Apart from that he also added that he’s glad that his sisters-in-law left the resort which is emerging as a drug venue now. Taking to his blog he wrote, “The real story is that though Sushant got his and his sisters’ tickets booked for Chandigarh (since he wanted to go back with them), he ultimately succumbed to the blackmailing tactics of the conspirators and got his tickets cancelled. And this is how confinement and control look like. Someone wanting to leave but held hostage with some form of control.”

He also added, “I am glad that my sisters-in-law didn’t stay there with the accused and her stooges. Who knows what new charges she could have drummed up against my sisters-in-law, given that we know the accused’s capacity to create problems between Sushant and family by making up allegations? Same story in January 2020 when the accused forced Sushant to come back by using her specialty of control, over the phone.”

Vishal also spoke about Rhea’s claims where she stated that the late actor didn’t have a good relationship with his father. “The real story is that my father-in-law went to Delhi to live with Sushant and Priyanka Di while Sushant was attending a high school in Delhi and Priyanka Di was in college. To me, this is a sign of a father dedicated to his children’s education,” he said.

Apart from that, he added, “My wife was attending high school in the best school in Patna and my late mother-in-law stayed back in Patna so that my wife could finish her schooling. All I can see is middle class parents making sacrifices to expose their children to the best opportunities and as a matter of fact Sushant’s father was living with him and supporting him. Why is she cooking up stories about father abandoning his son?”

Talking about the drug claims Rhea made stating that Sushant was the one doing drugs he said, “The accused’s defense after all her drug chat leaks is that it was Sushant who was doing the weed (and the accused and her stooges were only procuring it for him , the accused didn’t accept it in the interview but she cannot deny the procurement either since she has been caught red-handed with her messages). This is such a hogwash that I cannot help but roll on the ground holding my stomach.”

Vishal added, “Even if we accept for a moment that it was Sushant who was doing it, what kind of partner procures drugs for their loved ones when the accused is claiming that she has never done drugs in her life. It means one of the two things. Either the accused was pushing drugs on Sushant (proving the FIR charges) or it was the accused who was doing the drugs.”

