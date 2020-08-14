Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law revisits night of his death: Broke my heart to hear Shweta & Rani di cry

Two months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, his brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti recalled the fateful night when he and his wife Shweta Singh Kirti got a call regarding the Chhichhore star’s demise. In an emotional note, he remembered Sushant and shared a memory of him.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai and his tragic demise shocked the world. However, the worst hit was his family and more so, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who was in the US and amid COVID 19 had to try hard to get to India back then. Two months after the Chhichhore star’s tragic demise, his brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti recalled the fateful night on which he and his wife got to know about Sushant’s sudden passing.

Taking to his blog, Vishal remembered that it was June 13 night in the US and that he and his wife Shweta were sleeping when his phone started vibrating. He shared that he got irritated with the phone ringing again and again and had to get up to check. But, when he read what had happened on his phone, his world came crashing down. Sushant’s brother-in-law recalled how the toughest thing to do was to wake up his wife and break the news to her of her brother’s demise.

He wrote, “Many people including family members were trying to reach us and many friends were asking if the news was fake. I checked the news and was horrified to read that Sushant had allegedly taken his life. I ran over to Shweta’s phone on the other side of the bed and noticed a plethora of missed calls and text messages on her phone as well. And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta.” Further, recalling her reaction on learning about Sushant’s demise, he wrote, “I cannot forget her reaction and her first conversation with Rani Di. It broke my heart to listen to them crying on the phone and that night changed our lives forever as we knew it.”

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law's post:

I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. #CBI4SSR https://t.co/bUTvqr8uPL — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 13, 2020

Further, he explained how Shweta got to India on a flight on June 16 from San Francisco to Delhi and even remembered a sweet memory from his marriage associated with Sushant. Sushant’s brother-in-law penned how during a ritual of his wedding, Sushant was uncomfortable to pull him by his stole and only after reassuring him many times, he did it. He even shared a photo of the ritual as a memory of the late actor.

Further, Vishal explained why he is sharing all the details after 2 months of Sushant’s passing. He wrote, “Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again.” Further, he hoped for an unbiased investigation in Sushant’s case so that his family could get some closure as to what happened to him. Sushant’s brother-in-law further urged everyone to keep fighting for justice for the late actor.

Currently, Sushant's family has been demanding a CBI probe for the late actor's death. A day back, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to demand #CBI4SSR with a video and photo. Now, Ankita Lokhande, , , , Sooraj Pancholi and others too have also joined in to demand a CBI investigation of Sushant's death. Today, Shweta also shared details of a 24-hour prayer observation to be held for Sushant on August 15, 2020.

Also Read|Ankita Lokhande says ‘It’s already 2 months’ as she asks everyone to join prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput

Share your comment ×