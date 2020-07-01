Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law Vishal announces launch of 'Nepometer' to fight nepotism

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sparked off the debate over nepotism in Bollywood. Now, his brother-in-law is all set to launch ‘Nepometer’ to help rate films and other projects based on how independent or nepotistic the team is.

It has been over 2 weeks since the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, however, fans of the actor continue to pay emotional tributes to him. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and his death sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The nepotism debate rekindled post Sushant’s demise and netizens called out several celebs like , , , and more over it. Amid this, Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti announced the launch of ‘Nepometer’ to fight nepotism.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal announced the launch of Nepometer which will help provide information to people that will help in fighting against nepotism in Bollywood. He revealed that Nepometer is being launched in the memory of late Sushant Singh Rajput and shared more information about it. He wrote, “Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR.” Further, he explained that Nepometer will provide information and rating to movies and other projects on the basis of how independent or nepotistic the people behind it are.

He wrote, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.” Seeing this, several fans of Sushant went ahead and flooded the comment section and lauded the idea.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s suicide case is under investigtion and statements of several people hve been recorded. A day back, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star also was interrogated by the police about her rumoured tiff with him. Sushant’s Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also recorded their statements. Sushant’s last rites were performed at Vile Parle Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. His film, Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

