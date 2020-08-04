Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA gets questioned by ED regarding alleged money laundering aspect in the actor's death

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA Sandeep Sridhar in alleged connection with a money-laundering probe related to the actor's death.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chattered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar regarding alleged money laundering aspect related to his death. The CA’s statement related to the actor's financial activities was recorded by the agency. It included information regarding his income, expenditure, business forays over the past year and investment. This questioning was a part of its Prevention of Money Laundering Act investigation.

According to Mumbai Mirror, an agency source revealed, “Sridhar’s account will be the key to understanding the state of the late actor’s finances and if there were any alleged insecurities there. His questioning will continue.” The late actor passed away on June 14th in his Mumbai residence. Sridhar had worked for Sushant as his CA for over a year sourced added.

Sridhar in his earlier statement to the Mumbai Police had alleged that there was no major transfer made except a few thousands to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The questioning was linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED on the basis of an FIR from Bihar Police that was filed by the late actor’s father. He accused Rhea and her family of abetting Sushant’s suicide.

There are at least two companies that have been linked to Sushant and financial deals that involve the late actor’s girlfriend and her brother Showik. They are currently under the ED scanner. Rhea, her brother and a few others are expected to be summoned by ED for questioning soon.

