Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA Sandeep Shridhar, Siddharth Pithani arrive at DRDO guest house for questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death shocked the world and it continues to be under investigation. The CBI has been working day in and out to find the truth behind the untimely death of Sushant and now, as per the latest update, Sushant’s CA, Sandeep Shridhar arrived at the DRDO guest house where the CBI team that is probing the case was staying. Not just this, even Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and others arrived at the DRDO guest house for more questioning by the CBI.

As per ANI, “Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) & Neeraj, who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence, arrive at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. #Maharashtra.” Further, ANI reported via a tweet, “Mumbai: Sandeep Shridhar, Chartered Accountant of #SushantSinghRajput, arrives at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.” Siddharth and Neeraj have been questioned several times by the CBI team in the past few days.

However, Sandeep Shridhar, who was the late actor’s CA, is being probed for the first time by the CBI. He was earlier grilled by the Enforcement Directorate as well who were investigating the money laundering angle that was alleged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Not just this, Mumbai Police also was present at the DRDO guest house this morning and left as Sandeep Shridhar arrived.



Over the past few days, the CBI team that has been probing Sushant’s case has taken Neeraj, Deepesh and Pithani to the late actor’s house to recreate the crime scene all over again. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. It left everyone in a state of shock. Recently, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI for investigation after they heard Rhea’s plea seeking transfer of FIR from Bihar to Mumbai.

