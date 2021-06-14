Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Investigation is still on & all angles are being probed; Claims CBI sources

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, here’s what the CBI sources have to say about his case.

It has been a year when Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise had sent shock waves across the country. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star had breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and while his demise left everyone heartbroken, there have been endless speculations about the reason for his demise. It was also reported that Sushant’s death case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and that the agency has been looking into different angles in the case.

And now, as the world remembers the Kai Po Che actor on his first death anniversary today, sources close to CBI have shared an update in Sushant’s death case. According to a report published in Republic World, the CBI sources have stated that the case hasn’t been closed and that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is still going on. This isn’t all. The sources also reportedly claimed that the agency is probing different angles in the case. “Wrong to say we have closed the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigation is still on and we are probing all angles,” sources in the CBI were quoted saying.

Meanwhile, on Sushant’s first death anniversary, several celebs have remembered the late actor like Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Bhumi Pednnekar, Sanjana Sanghi, etc. “Whenever I will miss him too much, I will watch Sonchiriya and raise a toast to him. Wherever in heaven he is, I believe he is happy and busy,” Sushant’s Kai Po Che star Amit Sadh had told Bombay Times.

Credits :Republic World

