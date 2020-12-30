Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is open and no aspect ruled out: CBI's response to Subramanian Swamy

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house on June 14, 2020, and CBI has been investigating the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which was one of the most heartbreaking incidents of 2020, continues to be an unresolved mystery. While the actor was found dead in his house on June 14 under mysterious circumstances, several angles in the case were being investigated by CBI, ED and NCB, respectively. Now after over six months, there have been reports that case is closed and the fans are seen mourning about the same, Subramanian Swamy as he sought details of CBI probe in the case.

And now, as per a recent development in the case, CBI has replied to Swamy and stated that the case is still on and that no aspect has been ruled out as of now. The agency stated, “The CBI is conducting an investigation in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software has been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case.”

CBI’s letter to Swamy also mentioned, “The investigating team and senior officers have visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of CFSL, New Delhi, considered the best in their field in India, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out simulation exercise.”

On the other hand, Subramanian Swamy, in his conversation to Republic TV said, “Matter is not closed as people are mourning on Twitter. Everything is open to challenge in court, I will not let this go as I am thoroughly convinced that Sushant was murdered. Lobbies who are behind the murder are very powerful, we should not lose hope.”

Earlier, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in the Bollywood drugs nexus case associated with the Raabta actor’s demise.

Credits :Republic World

