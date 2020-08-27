0
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbour alleges her mother knows how to do black magic

Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbor claimed that the actress’s mother knows how to do black magic, alleges her maid knows it all.
8863 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour alleges her mother knows how to do black magic

It’s been a few days since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was handed over to the CBI. The Supreme Court ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected since day 1 to the CBI. Recently, the ED handed over deleted chats from Rhea Chakraborty that reportedly showcase her engaging in conversations about drugs. Most recently, while the CBI continues their investigation, according to Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbor claims that the late actor was kept in Rhea’s apartment for three months post their Europe trip. 

According to Times Now, Rhea’s neighbor alleges that the actress’s family used to do black magic. “Ask her mother, she will tell you how to do black magic. One hundred percent Sushant was murdered,” she told the reporters. But none of her claims have been verified. The neighbor didn’t reveal her name either. Apart from that, she also added that she is one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s die-hard fan. 

Added to that reportedly, the lady who claimed to be Rhea’s neighbor also stated that the actress’ maid knows everything. This is not the first time claims of Rhea performing black magic in her home were stated. Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Ankit Acharya also allegedly claimed that the actress did mysterious poojas in her home. The late actor’s cook, Neeraj Singh had also claimed that the actress did black magic pujas in her home. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a murderer, alleges late actor’s dad; WATCH

Credits :Times Now

