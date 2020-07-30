  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: SC dismisses plea for a CBI probe: Chief Justice says ‘Let the police do its job’

On Thursday, Supreme Court dismissed the plea for a CBI investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Chief Justice dismissed the case transfer plea and asked to let the police continue its investigation.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had shocked the nation and it left his fans in a state of grief. Many had been demanding a CBI probe in the late actor’s case. Amid this, as per reports, a plea was also filed in Supreme Court to transfer Sushant’s case from Mumbai Police to CBI. However, On Thursday, Supreme Court dismissed the plea for a CBI investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per ANI, “Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput's death case.”

Further, as per NDTV report, the Chief Justice asked petitioner Alka Priya to go to the Bombay High Court if she had something concrete in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. With this, the Top Court dismissed the plea of transferring the case to the CBI for investigation. Currently, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the late actor’s sudden demise. Two days back, Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna police station, after which the Bihar Police also sent a team for investigation to Mumbai. 

So far, Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of over 38 people in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case including Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea, Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rumi Jafry and others. As per Sushant’s father’s FIR, over 10 allegations have been levelled against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea and her family members. Post this, Rhea also filed a plea in Supreme Court regarding the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. Responding to this, Sushant’s family also reportedly filed a caveat in Supreme Court requesting the Top Court to not hear Rhea’s plea of transfer of Sushant’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and it left everyone in a state of shock. 

Here is the Supreme Court’s decision on plea for CBI transfer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Not fair ...let the CBI investigate

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

SC is corrupt

