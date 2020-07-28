Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore to Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium; 10 inspiring dialogues to beat hardship in life

Bollywood films, more often than not, are mirror life. Hence, most of the time, the dialogues of certain films may inspire you in life. Here’s a list of 10 dialogues from our Bollywood heroes that will motivate you.

Bollywood has always been a source of entertainment for cinema lovers. However, sometimes, certain movies tend to inspire and motivate us in times when we need it the most. In the past few years, certain films have been made in Bollywood that have given us dialogues that one would need to hear on days when they are feeling down. From Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore to Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium, ’s Guzaarish, each of the masterpieces of Hindi cinema gave us a dialogue to remember.

Hence, we decided to bring forth some mid-week motivation for you all wrapped up together. Films like The Sky Is Pink, The Lunchbox, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more have connected well with the audience and some of the dialogues have become a source of inspiration during the dark times. So, without further adieu, Pinkvilla present the 10 most inspiring dialogues from Bollywood films that will beat all hardships in life and motivate you.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore

The film remains extremely special for various reasons but primarily because it connected with the youth of the country. Sushant as Anni along with all his friends was just like all engineering students, trying to ace in life. In one of the most crucial scenes of the film, old Anni says to his son that one’s result in life does not decide whether they should be called a ‘loser’ or not. Rather, he motivates him to put in more efforts and says that it is only the amount of hard work that one does, that determines whether one is a winner or not.

2. Irrfan in Angrezi Medium

The film celebrates the bond between a father and daughter. Irrfan as Champak Bansal drops some truth bombs, while he learns to let go of his daughter so that she can live her dreams. One of the most powerful dialogues that shows us how Champak thought as a father, is when he goes to every extent to make her dream come true. He says that if someone’s dreams get shattered, the person also feels broken. Hence, he tries to help his daughter achieve the dream and in the process, ends up telling the audience to make their dreams, their life’s goals.

3. in The Sky Is Pink

As a mother who is already trying to fight for the life of one of her children, Priyanka Chopra as Aditi Chaudhary comes across the epitome of strength. When her son tells her that his class laughed at him when he painted the sky in a different colour, she teaches him that one has the power to paint their life’s sky of any colour they want. All one needs is the will power and determination!

4. in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India goes through hardships in life but never stops saying ‘Sab Badhiya Hai’ and well, in one of the dialogues he ends up shelling out major motivation when he tries to convey the message that in life, one has to go through tough times and get through them no matter what the result would be at the end. In life so many times, we all wish for results without putting in the effort. However, Mauji tries to tell us that don’t look at the end result, but just focus on your effort and keep going!

5. Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant as MS Dhoni dropped some major motivation all through the film and in one of the scenes, he even gave us a lesson in leading. As Dhoni, Sushant proves with his actions that the captain of the team is empowered, only when his team is the best. Hence, we see him focus on team building and giving equal importance to all. As a leader, he surely gave us a reality check with his dialogue!

6. Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

As a mathematician who teaches underprivileged kids with his own money, Hrithik Roshan aka Anand Kumar had some of the most powerful dialogues. In one of the scenes, he realises that talented individuals must be valued at all times over those with money and influence. That is when his journey begins to empower those who are truly deserving. In life too, we are often faced with situations where the choice is between talent and influence. In such times, Hrithik aka Anand’s dialogues comes in handy and reminds us that only talent should be the ultimate winners!

7. Irrfan in The Lunchbox

As Saajan Fernandes, Irrfan finds his happiness in a box of food and a letter that comes to him accidentally and changes his life forever. How his nature changes through the course of the film, we get to see post that and he ends up teaching us that even if things go wrong in life, one must not give up as the incorrect path also sometimes can lead one to the right track!

8. in Raees

An offbeat film though, Shah Rukh Khan as Raees ends up giving major inspirations for the workaholics. As a man who values his business or work more than anything, Raees says that no matter what, one should always respect one’s work ethic and that my friend will surely get you through hard times with much ease!

9. in 3 Idiots

A film that everyone enjoyed and continues to be a favourite is 3 Idiots. In the film, Aamir as Rancho ends up giving us some lessons that may make it easier to wade through the tough times with ease. One of the things that Aamir aka Rancho tells everyone to aspire for is excellence. He advises all to not chase success but put in the efforts so that success comes to you!

10. Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish

As a man who wishes to end his life courtesy of being a paraplegic, Hrithik as Ethan gives us perhaps the most important lesson that often, in the course of life we forget. He teaches to value life no matter what. As Ethan, he shows us all the beautiful possibilities in life and that we must enjoy every bit of it, till the time we’re all alive. Perhaps, it is a lesson that one must not hold onto any grudges in life and that will surely help one live freely!

