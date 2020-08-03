Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer friend Ganesh Hiwarka REVEALS actor stopped him from dying by suicide

In the latest, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer friend, Ganesh Hiwarka, said that Sushant once talked him out of suicide

Trigger Warning

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and money laundering, the Bihar Police have been investigating the case in Mumbai. While the Mumbai police reported that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, over the course of time, there have been a lot of twists and turns revolving around his case, which have led to multiple confusions. For an example, Ankita Lokhande has categorically stated that Sushant cannot claim his life, and she has also stated that Sushant cannot be a depressed man. And now in the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer friend, Ganesh Hiwarkar, has said that the actor once talked him out of suicide. That’s right!

Ganesh, who first met the actor in 2007, said that Sushant had a conversation with him after he expressed suicidal thoughts. During an interview, the choreographer said that when his girlfriend broke up with him, he was so depressed that he wanted to commit suicide, and at that time, it was Sushant who sat with him for many hours explaining that he should not take the step. And amidst the ongoing debate whether Sushant died by suicide or not, Ganesh questions as to how Sushant can take the drastic step.

As we all know, fans of the late actor have been trending #JusticeForSushant on Twitter as they suspect foul play in his death and therefore, demand a CBI investigation of his death and Ganesh, too, expressed the need for a CBI investigation. “As far as I knew him, he could never be depressed about career, personal relationships or financial issues,” shared Ganesh, dismissing reports of Sushant struggling with depression. Also, the choreographer went on to say that Sushant Singh Rajput used to focus on the future, and he cannot believe that he could die by suicide. Before signing off, Ganesh, too, demands a CBI investigation as he suspects foul play, as she said that in Sushant’s life there was no such thing as ‘failure’.

“If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput disconnected with everyone after he came into a relationship with Rhea: Krissann Barretto

Credits :Zee News

Share your comment ×