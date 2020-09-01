  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend & producer Sandip Ssingh threatens defamation suit against rumours

Producer and SSR’s friend Sandip Ssingh is warning trolls that he will file a defamation case against the people “spreading rumours” about his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 10:00 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend & producer Sandip Ssingh threatens defamation suit against rumoursSushant Singh Rajput’s close friend & producer Sandip Ssingh threatens defamation suit against rumours
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Producer and Sushant’s close friend Sandip Ssingh is set to file a defamation case against those who are “spreading rumours” about him in connection with the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. His media manager, Deepak Sahu, shared the precaution on his Twitter account. He said: “#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations.” 

 

In case you didn't know, questions have been raised about Sandip’s involvement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, as it emerged that the family did not know of him, but he was present during key moments after the actor’s death on June 14. Sandip was one of the first to go to Sushant’s house after his death and was clicked with his sister, Meetu Singh at the scene of the alleged crime.

Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh also commented on Sandip’s involvement and posted on her own Instagram, saying: “The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh.”

 

Earlier, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said that Sandip was unknown to them. Vikas previously told us that “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how he came there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant’s flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip.”

 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh says he got requests to probe links between Sandip Ssingh, Bollywood & drugs

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement