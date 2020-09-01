Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend & producer Sandip Ssingh threatens defamation suit against rumours

Producer and SSR’s friend Sandip Ssingh is warning trolls that he will file a defamation case against the people “spreading rumours” about his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In case you didn't know, questions have been raised about Sandip’s involvement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, as it emerged that the family did not know of him, but he was present during key moments after the actor’s death on June 14. Sandip was one of the first to go to Sushant’s house after his death and was clicked with his sister, Meetu Singh at the scene of the alleged crime.

#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations. — Deepak Sahu (@deepaksahupr) September 1, 2020

Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh also commented on Sandip’s involvement and posted on her own Instagram, saying: “The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh.”

Earlier, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said that Sandip was unknown to them. Vikas previously told us that “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how he came there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant’s flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip.”

