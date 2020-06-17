Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager takes a stand for him: He didn’t give a f**k about fame or your opinions
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and his demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The actor’s sudden and untimely death sparked several debates in Bollywood and many celebs shared how they should have stayed in touch with Sushant. However, taking a strong stand against everyone, Sushant’s close friend and former manager, Rohini Iyer has slammed all those speaking up post his demise in a series of strong posts. Rohini was close to Sushant and was among those who knew him personally.
Taking to social media, Rohini shared two long posts remembering Sushant and how he was way more intelligent for the industry. She recalled his love for astronomy and stoicism and shared that his life was much more than just his work. Remembering how he did not like parties and would do what his heart tells him, Sushant’s friend shared that he hated fake friends and phone calls. Sharing that often Sushant would not pick up phone calls of ‘high and mighty’ if he did not wish to.
Speaking about the people talking about Sushant post his demise, his friend slammed them. She said that every single person who has been talking about him ‘wants their two bit fame.’ One of her notes reads, “This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that.”
Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s note for him:
This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that . He didn’t give a shit about success . He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda .
She further urged people to remember Sushant for his work and his brilliance. Mentioning that she needs to protect his legacy, she requested all to not reduce Sushant to their ‘mere agendas.’ Sushant’s demise has left everyone close to him in a state of shock and grief.
Here's another note for Sushant:
If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make . Celebrate his work . He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn’t believe in. He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to . He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return pay checks worth crores . If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing , he would . He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way . Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn . He was my best friend , my special son. He was my Mozart. He’s given me music , culture , art , stars , poetry, books and most importantly , memories. He didn’t care about most people or what they thought of him . I think he barely had three friends that he really cared about . I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful . He touched every single person’s life and path he crossed . Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was . Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you . He was pure diamond . Maybe you all didn’t recognise that cos you are only used to plastic . You didn’t deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what ? He didn’t care about all of you or your dumb opinions then . He won’t care any less now . But I do . Protecting his legacy is important to me . So setting the record straight once and for all .
A day back, Kriti Sanon also penned an emotional note remembering her Raabta co-star on social media. Kriti was among the few who were present to pay their last respects to Sushant at his funeral. Apart from Kriti, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others paid their tributes to the late Kedarnath actor at his last rites. Several Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal and more shared condolences on social media post Sushant’s untimely demise. Sushant’s fans have been in a state of shock and grief and have been demanding justice for the actor. On screen, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. His film Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi was being readied for release.