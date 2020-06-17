Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager takes a stand for him: He didn’t give a f**k about fame or your opinions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shockwaves across the industry and many opinions have come forth about him. In a series of strong posts, his close friend and former manager has slammed all those sharing their opinions about the late Kedarnath actor.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and his demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The actor’s sudden and untimely death sparked several debates in Bollywood and many celebs shared how they should have stayed in touch with Sushant. However, taking a strong stand against everyone, Sushant’s close friend and former manager, Rohini Iyer has slammed all those speaking up post his demise in a series of strong posts. Rohini was close to Sushant and was among those who knew him personally.

Taking to social media, Rohini shared two long posts remembering Sushant and how he was way more intelligent for the industry. She recalled his love for astronomy and stoicism and shared that his life was much more than just his work. Remembering how he did not like parties and would do what his heart tells him, Sushant’s friend shared that he hated fake friends and phone calls. Sharing that often Sushant would not pick up phone calls of ‘high and mighty’ if he did not wish to.

Speaking about the people talking about Sushant post his demise, his friend slammed them. She said that every single person who has been talking about him ‘wants their two bit fame.’ One of her notes reads, “This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that.”

She further urged people to remember Sushant for his work and his brilliance. Mentioning that she needs to protect his legacy, she requested all to not reduce Sushant to their ‘mere agendas.’ Sushant’s demise has left everyone close to him in a state of shock and grief.

A day back, Kriti Sanon also penned an emotional note remembering her Raabta co-star on social media. Kriti was among the few who were present to pay their last respects to Sushant at his funeral. Apart from Kriti, , Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others paid their tributes to the late Kedarnath actor at his last rites. Several Bollywood stars like , , , , Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal and more shared condolences on social media post Sushant’s untimely demise. Sushant’s fans have been in a state of shock and grief and have been demanding justice for the actor. On screen, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. His film Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi was being readied for release.

