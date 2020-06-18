Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Bhumika Chawla revisits memories of last day of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Over the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has evoked a strong reaction from his fans. His MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla remembered the last day she shot with Sushant back in 2016 and shared a memory on social media.

It has been a few days since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode and tributes for him continue to pour on social media. From fans to Bollywood stars to colleagues to friends, everyone has been remembering the 34-year-old actor. Sushant had a great body of work including films like Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore and more. But his most popular film was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His co-star, Bhumika Chawla, who was seen playing his elder sister in the film, paid a heartfelt tribute to him and now, she shared a throwback selfie with him.

Taking to Instagram a day back, Bhumika recalled the last day of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s shoot and remembered Sushant. She mentioned in her caption that it was the end of the shooting of the film back in 2016 when she took the picture with Sushant and now, for him in real life, the end came as he left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. In the selfie, Sushant can be seen clicking a selfie with his former co-star from MS Dhoni’s biopic.

Along with a photo of Sushant and herself, Bhumika wrote, “This was the last day we shot for M S DHONI ... in Mumbai ... took this photo together and left 2016 jan ... and it was The End ... and this is The end ..” When the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise broke, Bhumika was left shocked. She shared a throwback photo with him on social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to her co-star.

Here is Sushant and Bhumika’s photo from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s shoot:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. Bollywood stars like , , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and more paid their last respects to Sushant on social media. Sushant’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. His friends, Kriti, Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others were present to bid adieu to their friend along with his family. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in River Ganga.

