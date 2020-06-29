Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Kranti Prakash Jha pens emotional letter: You left a void that cannot be filled

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left his fans in a deep state of shock and grief. Sushant’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Kranti Prakash Jha shared an emotional note for the late actor and remembered him with old shooting photos.

It has been almost 2 weeks since the untimely and sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to pay tributes to him on social media. While all of Sushant’s close ones have been remembering him fondly, recently, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Kranti Prakash Jha penned a note after 13 days of his demise. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and his autopsy reports confirmed that he died due to asphyxia by hanging.

Now, after 13 days of Sushant’s demise, his co-star Kranti, who played one of his friends in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared an emotional note for the late actor. In his note, Kranti remembered how Sushant came across as humble when they first met on the sets of MS Dhoni. He also recalled how Sushant was elated to know that he too was from his hometown of Patna. Not just this, he shared how Sushant’s demise has left a void for all his fans and prayed that the late actor finds peace.

Remembering Sushant, Kranti shared a throwback photo from the shooting days and wrote, “Dear Bhaiwa/ प्यारे भईवा ,It is said that after the 13th day, soul readies itself to immerse in the Almighty, Aatma- soul breaks away from all the earthly bondings and takes the journey onwards : from being a Creation to become one with the Creator...13 days have gone by and on this day I hope and I pray your Aatma immerses in Parmatma. You have left a void which can never be filled, but I pray that the void which you must have felt would be filled by the Embrace of Almighty , by the Embrace of ‘Lord Shiva’ (Mahadev) ... Now its upon us, your loved ones and your fans to nurture your legacy forward....”

Here is the letter by Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant’s death by suicide and so far has recorded statements of many prolific people in the case. A day back, Yash Raj Films member Shanoo Sharma was snapped at the Police station where she was present to record her statement. Sushant’s family recently released a statement and bid adieu to the actor. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai in presence of his close friends like , Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and others. The actor’s last film, Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

