Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Sanjana Sanghi seeks justice in his case This ordeal has been tough

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, took to Instagram to urge a CBI investigation in the death case of the late actor.
Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s US based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti recorded a video with folded hands urging a CBI enquiry into the death of her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Daisy Shah and others too took to social media to demand a CBI inquiry into the death of SSR, and in the latest, we have Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, who took to Instagram to share Shweta’s video and demand a CBI investigation as she wrote, “For you the prayers never have and never will stop. Justice, peace and the truth- have to be served. Always praying that they will be served. This ordeal has been inordinately long and tough.”

Earlier, Kriti Sanon, shared an Instagram Story hoping that the CBI takeover would mean that the investigation will be done free of political influence and agendas. “I pray that the Truth comes out SOON, His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #cbiForssR #SushantSinghRaiput,” Kriti shared.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the FIR filed against her in Patna, by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh. After the first hearing in the SC, the Centre had directed all parties to submit notes. While Bihar Government has filed a detailed report in SC demanding a CBI investigation, it has been revealed that Rhea Chakraborty in her submission to SC stated that the “Bihar government can't transfer probe to the CBI.” Supreme Court had reserved its judgment and is expected to decide on the same today.

