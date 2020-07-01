  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Sanjana Sanghi shares cryptic post as she bids adieu to Mumbai ‘maybe forever’

Sanjana Sanghi, who was recently interrogated by cops in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has returned to Delhi now and has dropped hints that she might not return to Mumbai ever.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone heartbroken and disturbed. After all, the 34-year-old was one of the brightest stars of Bollywood who enjoyed a massive fan following. Ever since Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence, a lot has been said about his unfortunate demise. In fact, many people close to the late actor have been questioned by Mumbai police including his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi from Dil Bechara. And looks like the newcomer is quite disturbed with whatever has transpired in the recent days and has decided to bid adieu to Mumbai.

The Dil Bechara actress shared a picture from Mumbai airport as she was moving back to Delhi and wrote a cryptic post dropping hints that she might not ever return to this city of dreams. Sanjana wrote, “Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahinee baad aapke darshan hue. Mein challi, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal raha hain, ya shayad, filhaal aap mei bhi thode dukh hain. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi.”

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s post about leaving Mumbai:

To note, Sanjana was recently interrogated by the Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Our sources revealed that she was quizzed if there was any misunderstanding between her and the late actor while working on Dil Bechara. To this, Sanjana clarified that there wasn’t any problem between the two and also emphasised that the reports of their tiff were mere rumours.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Wat if she is right and SSR did misbehave . No newcomer will jeopardize their first film? Just bcoz he died does not mean she is wrong

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

one more talent leaves bollywood? what are we left with now? feeling irritated with bollywood state of affairs

