Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Swastika Mukherjee on the actor’s demise: He was fighting till he was alive

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and ever since then, the social media has been inundated with condolence messages for the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has sent a shockwave across the country and everyone has been in disbelief with the incident. Ever since the news of the actor’s demise surfaced, condolences have been pouring in from all across the world. Be it is fans or friends, everyone took to social media to mourn the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. Amid this, Sushant’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy co-star Swastika Mukherjee has penned a powerful post and questioned people writing fake condolence messages for the late actor.

The actress, who is in shock about Sushant’s life, condemned the distasteful media coverage around the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Swastika also mentioned that Sushant was fighting for himself till he was alive. She shared a beautiful picture of herself with the late actor and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and emphasised that she always wants to remember Sushant with his cherubic smile. “I am never going to recover from this disgust. Never. Ever. Ever. The disgust that the media, social media & agenda peddlers collectively have thrown at us. Why write fake RIPs? We didn’t even allow the man to do that. He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave. Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I’ll remember this happy you. Today and always,” Swastika wrote.

Reportedly, the Bengali actress will also be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s upcoming directorial Dil Bechara starring Sushant and Sanjana in the lead. The movie, which happens to be the official Bollywood adaptation of Fault In Our Stars, will mark Sushant’s last appearance on the silver screen.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. His preliminary post-mortem report stated that the actor died of asphyxiation by hanging.

