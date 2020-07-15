Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Vaani Kapoor: It makes you feel gloomy when you think of what happened

Vaani Kapoor worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Shuddh Desi Romance. In a recent chat, Vaani reminisced about the old times and recalled his warmth towards her on the sets.

A month has passed to the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to pay tributes to him on social media. The Chhichhore star made his way up from TV to Bollywood and left an indelible imprint on people’s minds with terrific on screen performances. Sushant had collaborated with Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance back in the days and when the actor passed away, it left her saddened. In a recent chat, Vaani opened up about Sushant and remembered the days of the shoot.

Talking about Sushant in a chat with Etimes, Vaani shared how Sushant gave her warmest smile on the set of Shuddh Desi Romance. Further, she mentioned that he was her first co-star and that he will always remain special to her. She remembered how warmly Sushant treated her on the set and made her feel comfortable despite not knowing her too much. She even mentioned Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara and expressed that it makes her realise that he was a great actor and that he left an emptiness when he passed away.

Vaani said, “I had met him (Sushant Singh Rajput) for the first time at YRF, it was a reading session and Manish Sharma was there. I remember walking in and Sushant gave me the warmest smile. You know when you get that comfort feeling about someone even though you don't know them that well because they treat you with love and warmth. Sushant was very helpful and sweet. Throughout the film he was really sweet to me. He was so talented, when I see him in 'Dil Bechara' now I just realise what a good actor he was. That void will always be there for all of us. It makes you feel gloomy when you think of what happened. Sushant was my first co-actor so that will always be a special memory.”

While investigations are still ongoing about Sushant’s untimely demise, the actor’s sister paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media a day back. Even his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and opened her heart out in a long and gut wrenching post. Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on Disney Plus Hostar.

