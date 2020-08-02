Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook gives detailed account of what exactly happened on the fateful day of 14 June
Trigger Warning
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is far from over and going by the multiple investigations looks like the police will take some time to get to a conclusive decision. Now, in an interview to India Today TV, Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh has revealed details about what exactly happened on Sunday, 14 June 2020. Sushant, who died by suicide, was reportedly found in his bedroom by his cook Neeraj, roommate and designer Siddharth Pithani and another friend Samuel. Sister Meetu Singh had rushed to the actor's residence in Bandra once she received the call.
According to India Today's report, Sushant was residing at his Bandra home with two cooks - Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachner. Deepesh Sawant did the housekeeping and other routine works at home. His friend Siddharth Pithani lived in another room at his house.
Neeraj, who has been working since May 2019, revealed to the portal that at least 10 to 12 people used to live in the house. Later. the actor removed a few and then his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty asked others to leave. Speaking about Rhea's departure few days before Sushant took the tragic step, Neeraj said, "That day, Rhea left around 1.30 pm. She had asked me to pack her clothes. His sister Meetu Singh came home at 5 pm and stayed for nearly three days. She left on June 12th or 13th."
Recollecting the hours before Sushant could take the tragic step, Neeraj revealed that the actor did not have dinner on 13th night and only asked for a glass of mango shake. "On June 14th morning, he came out of his room and asked for chilled water. But, he was not feeling well and seemed tense. Keshav asked him what he wanted for breakfast and sir said he wanted nariyal pani (coconut water), orange juice and banana. While he drank nariyal pani and orange juice, he said he will have banana later. When Keshav went to ask what sir wanted to have for lunch, there was no reply," Neeraj told India Today.
He added that after no response, they tried calling the actor but there was no response. "That's when we called his sister (Meetu) and she asked us to try and open the door," he said.
Neeraj elaborated, "We called the locksmith and broke the door lock. But, they did not open the door then. After the locksmith left, Siddharth opened the door and was in complete shock. We all saw his body hanging from the ceiling. His sister (Meetu) asked us to bring his body down. By the time we lowered him, his sister had arrived. We tried pressing his chest. Then, when we removed the cloth, we saw a mark on his neck," he said.
The cook also spoke about Rhea and Sushant's relationship and said that the actor 'wouldn't even eat' if Rhea left the house for a few minutes. "If Rhea leaves the house even for a few minutes, Sushant sir wouldn't even eat. Rhea's brother Showik and his other friends visit home often and they used to have fun," Neeraj told the news channel.
If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Locksmith opened the lock and they did not open the door till he was gone . Why? This just shows that nobody saw him hanging except for these people. Probably he was never hanging and that’s why they waited for locksmith to go .
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Cook is involved
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
This cook is also pawn.. Hired by rehea.. Abbey ullu rhea is beggar she paid you money from sushant money What kind of c grade family is that slut... from shame army man daughter what kind of ethics you have embedded on her... Insult for army background Army folks must Boycott this family
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
He has been coached. Too glib. See the interview of former cook. Straightforward. Everyone who was in the death scene is involved. Sushant felt sick on 14th, didnt have dinner on 13th. If true, someone fed him black magic stuff before that. He has been fed black magic stuff systematically from years. Its a wonder he didnt succumb to heart attack or cancer. but got psycho. someone got fed up waiting for him to die, and meticulously planned this. That mastermind is the one who gains from his death so much, that they thought worth paying crore here and crore there to gain hefty amount. Much interested to see Sushants bank accounts and where trail leads to. murder to gain 15 crore sounds irrational. when you can be mem saab for life and have houses, cars, luxury life for lifetime including name, fame. I feel for Bihar police. As for Mumbai police? their goose is truly cooked and roasted and burnt. As for Rs. 3 lakh for puja, of course good tantriks charge hefty amount. According to neighbours, independent lawyer Ujjwal Trivedi found out, hawans were always being held at former house. Just catch that tantrik to reveal. He can reveal what kind of puja was being done. Lawyers charge 1 lakh per day cant tantriks charge? Their lives are in danger when they counteract black magic. Poor Pithani, he already landed himself in soup, by saying on tvhe was only one who saw body This servant says 5 or 6 people. He is going to jail. Whatever he says.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Seriously doubt intellect of these commentators. The girl's life has now officially been ruined. Bollywood is targeted by everyone for some or other reason. Politically or otherwise motivated, use Bollywood to stay in limelight. I believe no matter how the girl is - a user, a gold digger, an ambitious woman, pretentious etc., and isn't definitely a killer. She is just a fodder for sensationalism that Indian public craves for. I am really sorry to say. Ut us Indians are diminishing in their intellect and I amworried about it. Sad!
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
The statement of all those present In the house at the time of suicide seem to be suspicious. Looks like all of them had a hand in it.
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Abi tak kaha thhe aap?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
That is completely true. Rhea is innocent. She actually cares and loves him and there with him till the last moment. She took care of his mental illness as he will not be free to share that problem with family. So, the family thought something is wrong with Rhea which is completely wrong. Why would she even kill him its profitable for her if he is alive. She is poor and innocent girl. Please not target on her or anyone until court gives result. You have no right to blame anyone until they found guilty
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Nope, do not trust anyone who was in the house while he committed "suicide" because all of them could be involved in this murder #JusticeForSushant
Anonymous 2 hours ago
The cook Rhea hired... smh . This lady wanted easy and now she dug a grave so deep no one can help her .. not even repentance