Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook gives detailed account of what exactly happened on the fateful day of 14 June

In an interview to India Today TV, Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh has revealed details of the hours that led to the tragic demise of the actor on 14 June 2020.

Trigger Warning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is far from over and going by the multiple investigations looks like the police will take some time to get to a conclusive decision. Now, in an interview to India Today TV, Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh has revealed details about what exactly happened on Sunday, 14 June 2020. Sushant, who died by suicide, was reportedly found in his bedroom by his cook Neeraj, roommate and designer Siddharth Pithani and another friend Samuel. Sister Meetu Singh had rushed to the actor's residence in Bandra once she received the call.

According to India Today's report, Sushant was residing at his Bandra home with two cooks - Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachner. Deepesh Sawant did the housekeeping and other routine works at home. His friend Siddharth Pithani lived in another room at his house.

Neeraj, who has been working since May 2019, revealed to the portal that at least 10 to 12 people used to live in the house. Later. the actor removed a few and then his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty asked others to leave. Speaking about Rhea's departure few days before Sushant took the tragic step, Neeraj said, "That day, Rhea left around 1.30 pm. She had asked me to pack her clothes. His sister Meetu Singh came home at 5 pm and stayed for nearly three days. She left on June 12th or 13th."

Recollecting the hours before Sushant could take the tragic step, Neeraj revealed that the actor did not have dinner on 13th night and only asked for a glass of mango shake. "On June 14th morning, he came out of his room and asked for chilled water. But, he was not feeling well and seemed tense. Keshav asked him what he wanted for breakfast and sir said he wanted nariyal pani (coconut water), orange juice and banana. While he drank nariyal pani and orange juice, he said he will have banana later. When Keshav went to ask what sir wanted to have for lunch, there was no reply," Neeraj told India Today.

He added that after no response, they tried calling the actor but there was no response. "That's when we called his sister (Meetu) and she asked us to try and open the door," he said.

Trigger Warning

Neeraj elaborated, "We called the locksmith and broke the door lock. But, they did not open the door then. After the locksmith left, Siddharth opened the door and was in complete shock. We all saw his body hanging from the ceiling. His sister (Meetu) asked us to bring his body down. By the time we lowered him, his sister had arrived. We tried pressing his chest. Then, when we removed the cloth, we saw a mark on his neck," he said.

The cook also spoke about Rhea and Sushant's relationship and said that the actor 'wouldn't even eat' if Rhea left the house for a few minutes. "If Rhea leaves the house even for a few minutes, Sushant sir wouldn't even eat. Rhea's brother Showik and his other friends visit home often and they used to have fun," Neeraj told the news channel.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty is under surveillance REVEALS Bihar Police

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×