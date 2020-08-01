Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook says he was sacked on Rhea Chakraborty’s instructions

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, his cook has made shocking revelations about how he was removed on Rhea Chakraborty’s behest.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been a burning topic of discussion and each day is coming with a new twist in the case. While Mumbai police has been investigating the case, an FIR by Sushant’s father against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, cheating and wrongful confinement also gave the case a new angle. And now several new facts are coming into life as the late actor’s cook Ashok Kumar made some shocking revelations in the case

Ashok revealed that he had worked with Sushant for three years from 2016 to 2019 and emphasised that he never used to remove his staff. However, Ashok was removed from his services in September last year soon after he returned from his hometown. He recalled that he received a message from Rhea and Sushant’s message manager who informed him that he was terminated. It was later that he got to know that he was sacked on Rhea’s behest. Ashok also revealed that Sushant’s bodyguard and accountant were also removed from their duties later.

Furthermore, the cook asserted that Sushant was hale and hearty before a trip to Europe with Rhea and that he never saw him going to doctors or taking any medicines. “Never saw her (Rhea) taking control of him until the Europe trip post which Sushant started falling sick. In the early stages, we were told it's dengue but now I am coming to know that he was down with depression,” Ashok stated while speaking with Times Now.

Besides, he also stated that while Sushant’s sisters went to visit him in December 2019, the actor didn’t meet them. Instead, the ladies were given a message that the Chhichhore actor was busy and cannot meet them.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also revealed that the late actor a happy go lucky guy who found joy in small things and wasn’t a depressed man as being reported these days.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput would never kill himself reveals the late actor's family friend

Share your comment ×