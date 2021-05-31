Sushant Singh Rajput’s cooks Keshav & Neeraj summoned by NCB after Siddharth Pithani’s arrest in drugs case

After Siddharth Pithani’s arrest by the NCB in the alleged drugs case related to SSR’s demise, his cooks Keshav and Neeraj have come on the agency's radar.

It hasn’t been long when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case linked with the actor’s unfortunate demise. And while this alleged drugs case is back in the headlines, in a recent update, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s cooks Keshav Bachner and Neeraj Singh were summoned by the agency for investigation in the case on Sunday.

Confirming the news to ANI, NCB Mumbai stated, “After Siddharth Pithani's arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput's death.” It was also reported that the agency has been interrogating Keshav and Neeraj in connection to the alleged drugs case linked to Sushant’s demise. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in a conversation with Times of India, stated, “They are being questioned and I cannot reveal anything as the investigation is at a sensitive stage.”

After Siddharth Pithani's arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput's death: NCB Mumbai#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Siddharth Pithani’s arrest, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Hyderabad under Sections 28, 29, and 27A of the Indian Penal Code for an alleged conspiracy and was later brought to Mumbai for further investigation. While his name has been highlighted in the late actor Sushant’s death case since the beginning as he was, reportedly, among the first ones to know about the Kai Po Che actor’s demise on June 14 last year, Siddharth, in the past, has been questioned multiple times by Mumbai Police.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani gets arrested by NCB ahead of actor’s 1st death anniversary

Share your comment ×