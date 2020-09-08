Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother Niraj Singh Bablu on Rhea’s arrest: Prabhu ke ghar der hai, andher nahi

Post Rhea Chakraborty’s arrested, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother reacts to this recent development and stated that the family wants all the guilty should arrested without delay.

September 8 has come up with a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. While the CBI and the NCB have been investigating this much talked about the case, main accused Rhea Chakraborty was arrested today. The lady was arrested after interrogation of three days and will be presented before the magistrate via video conferencing today. Rhea's arrest has witnessed massive response from Sushant's fan army across the world. On the other hand, the late actor's family is also elated about the same.

Recently, Sushant's cousin Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a politician from Bihar, also reacted to Rhea's arrest and shared a tweet from his unverified Twitter account. He wrote, "Aakhirkar Rhea Chakraborty ki giraftari hui. Prabhu ke ghar der hai andher nahi. Parivar chahta hai ki Sushant ke hatya mein jitne bhi doshi hai sabhi ki giraftari jald se jald ho. (Rhea Chakraborty has finally been arrested. In God's abode there is delay but no denial. The family wants all those guilty of Sushant's murder should be arrested without delay) #GodIsWithUs #SSRFamilyStandsStrong #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily #WorldUnitedForSSR #Warriors4SRR," he tweeted.

On the other hand, his wife Nutan Singh also expressed her delight over Rhea's arrest. She wrote, "Satya pareshan ho sakta hai parajit nahi. Rhea ki giraftari se aj pura desh santusht hai. Sushantji ka parivar pura desh hai aur parivar ko aur khushi tab milegi jab sabhi doshiyon ko saja milegi. (Truth can be troubled but not defeated. Today the entire nation is satisfied with Rhea's arrest. The entire nation is Sushant's family and everyone will be happy once all the culprits are punished)."

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer expressed his disappointment over her arrest and called it a travesty of justice. He stated that three central agencies are hounding a single woman only because she was in love with a 'drug addict'.

