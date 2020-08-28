Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu on Rhea Chakraborty: She is supported by big personalities

In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Bablu slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her interview and said that she is being supported by big personalities

After the Supreme Court ordered CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the agency have summoned Siddharth Pithani, Actor’s cook, house help and others, and today, main accused Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI. While the actress has reached the CBI guesthouse in Mumbai for the interrogation, Sushant's cousin Neeraj Bablu shared his views on the case. Talking to Times Now, Sushant’s cousin expressed a sense of belief over the CBI interrogation as he said that the family has full faith in CBI's investigation and they are sure that the real culprit will soon be caught.

Also, post Rhea Chakraborty’s interview yesterday with India Today, #ArreshRheaNow started trending on Twitter with fans lashing out at the actress for maligning Sushant’s image with her fabricated stories and talking about the same, Sushant’s cousin dismissed Rhea’s interview as planted as he said that it was a planted interview which was made to divert the investigation right before she appeared in front of the CBI officials.

Also, Neeraj said that he feels that just like the interview was planted, Sushant’s murder was also planted. Moving on, Sushant’s cousin said that Rhea is being supported by some big personalities as he said, “unke peeche log lage hue hai,,,kuch bade log lage hue hai jo har kuch uske ishare par ho raha hai…” Also, Sushant’s cousin said that Rhea Chakraborty cannot escape the investigation being done by CBI, ED and NCB. Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti slammed Rhea Chakraborty for maligning the late actor's image and fabricating stories like she used to smoke marijuana on national televiosn whereas Sushant’s sister said that it was Rhea who used to drug him.

Check out the post here:

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW's Shyam speaks to Sushant's cousin Neeraj Bablu on the recent developments in the case. Rhea is being supported by some big personalities: Neeraj Bablu. | #CBIInterrogatesRhea pic.twitter.com/oQY2tefCmB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 28, 2020

ALSO READ: #JusticeForRhea trends as netizens support as well as troll Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; See Posts

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×