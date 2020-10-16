Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu hospitalized post complaint of chest pain
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has been hospitalised after a complaint of chest pain.
On Wednesday night, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has been hospitalised after a complaint of chest pain. He has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna. Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu is a BJP MLA from Chatapur in Supaul district while his wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :India.com
You may like these
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pays tribute to their mother on Navratri; Shares an old message of late actor
Delhi advocate held for making false allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian’s death cases: Report
Shweta Singh Kirti pens a motivational note for SSR warriors; Says 'We have a long road to travel together'
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law explains the emotional turmoil family is going through since 4 months
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Karma? Whoopsie daisy