Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu hospitalized post complaint of chest pain

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has been hospitalised after a complaint of chest pain.

On Wednesday night, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has been hospitalised after a complaint of chest pain. He has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna. Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu is a BJP MLA from Chatapur in Supaul district while his wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party.

