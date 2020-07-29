Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj says 'Family wants Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Mumbai Police's support'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh spoke to a news channel and said that they want the Mumbai Police to cooperate with Bihar Police. Further, he said that after the FIR, Sushant’s family apparently wants Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, has been under investigation for over a month. A day back, his father Mr KK Singh lodged an FIR at Patna Police station against the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and alleged several claims in the same. Now, as per a recent update, Sushant’s cousin, Neeraj Kumar Singh spoke to a media channel and said that the family wants those who are mentioned in the FIR should be reportedly probed and investigated after arrest.

In a chat with Times Now, Sushant’s cousin said that the family wants Rhea and others named in the FIR to be arrested by the police. Further, he urged that Mumbai Police must cooperate with the Bihar Police as they would be investigating the matter. Sushant’s cousin even said that they were satisfied with the actions of Bihar Police post the FIR. He claimed that the FIR that has been filed with Patna Police has brought to light all the pointers that Mumbai Police has been apparently ignoring.

Sushant’s cousin said that Mumbai Police was investigating the case but when nothing came out of it till now. Hence, he revealed that the family went ahead and filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others under various sections of IPC in Patna. He further urged that all the points brought to light in the FIR should be probed and Mumbai Police must aid Bihar Police in the investigation.

Whatever details were missing earlier have now been found. We want Mumbai police to support Bihar Police in the investigation of this case: Neeraj Kumar Singh, Sushant Singh's cousin tells TIMES NOW. | #IndiaDemandsSushantTruth pic.twitter.com/BpZy6KMjLs — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, after an FIR was filed against Rhea, her legal advisor was spotted outside her residence. Sushant’s father had levelled 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in his FIR. Meanwhile, Bihar Police’s team had to meet the DCP Crime today and also it was reported that they would be investigating the bank transactions on Sushant’s account that were allegedly made by Rhea Chakraborty. So far, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 38 people in Sushant’s case. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

